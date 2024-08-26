Canada news: Justin Trudeau govt reducing number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers to boost Canadian labour market

Now is the time for Canadian businesses to invest in domestic workers and youth, says PM Justin Trudeau

Published26 Aug 2024, 10:19 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(REUTERS)

Aiming to boost the Canadian labour market and economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said his government is reducing the number of low-wage and temporary foreign workers in the country.

He also said that now is the time for Canadian businesses to invest in domestic workers and youth.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), PM Justin Trudeau said: “We’re reducing the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers in Canada. The labour market has changed. Now is the time for our businesses to invest in Canadian workers and youth.”

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 10:19 PM IST
