Aiming to boost the Canadian labour market and economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said his government is reducing the number of low-wage and temporary foreign workers in the country.
He also said that now is the time for Canadian businesses to invest in domestic workers and youth.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), PM Justin Trudeau said: “We’re reducing the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers in Canada. The labour market has changed. Now is the time for our businesses to invest in Canadian workers and youth.”
