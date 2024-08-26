Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Canada news: Justin Trudeau govt reducing number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers to boost Canadian labour market

Canada news: Justin Trudeau govt reducing number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers to boost Canadian labour market

Livemint

Now is the time for Canadian businesses to invest in domestic workers and youth, says PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Aiming to boost the Canadian labour market and economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said his government is reducing the number of low-wage and temporary foreign workers in the country.

He also said that now is the time for Canadian businesses to invest in domestic workers and youth.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), PM Justin Trudeau said: “We’re reducing the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers in Canada. The labour market has changed. Now is the time for our businesses to invest in Canadian workers and youth."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.