Canada news: Mass shooting in Toronto pub injures 12, police search for suspect - Key updates

Nearly a dozen people were wounded in a shooting at a pub in eastern Toronto on Friday night, reported AP, citing police.

The police were called after receiving multiple complaints of people being shot near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive at around 10:40 pm.

According to Toronto paramedics, 11 adults were injured, including minor and critical wounds, while the police later confirmed that 12 people were hurt.

The alleged suspect was wearing a black balaclava and fled in a silver car, the report said citing police. The authorities warned people to stay away from the area.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow spoke to Police Chief Myron Demkiw and was told “all necessary resources” are in place.

“I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough. I have spoken to Chief Demkiw and he has assured me all necessary resources have been deployed. This is an early and ongoing investigation - police will provide further details. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Chow wrote on X.

Canada's ban on firearms In December 2024, Justin Trudeau's government banned 324 firearm varieties, citing public safety concerns, stating that “guns belong on the battlefield, not in the hands of hunters or sport shooters,” according to another report by AP.

The government also planned to donate firearms to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia. In May 2020, the government banned 1,500 models of firearms.

Mass shootings on the rise Recently, mass shooting incidents have been on the rise across the globe, particularly in the United States. Till December 2024, there have been more than 488 mass shootings across the US, according to a report by BBC citing the Gun Violence Archive data. It defines a mass shooting as an incident where more than four people are wounded or killed. In the last four years, there have been over 600 mass shooting incidents.