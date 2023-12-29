Canada news: Shots fired at residence of son of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir president, probe on
According to a report, shots were fired at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey. Police said they are investigating the matter.
Shots were fired at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's Surrey this week. According to news agency ANI, the incident happened on Wednesday, December 27 at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey.
Temple attacks in Canada
Arya noted that, "Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years. Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians."
A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements with Khalistan referendum posters in August this year.
In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor, in Canada's Ontario.
Meanwhile, in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti.
In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti, triggering outrage among the Indian community.
(With inputs from ANI)
