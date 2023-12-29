Shots were fired at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's Surrey this week. According to news agency ANI, the incident happened on Wednesday, December 27 at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police said no one was injured during the incident. However, the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes, Constable Parmbir Kahlon, Media Relations Officer for Surrey Police, was quoted by ANI as saying.

"On December 27, 2023 at approximately 8:03 am, Surrey RCMP responded a to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes," the Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a press release on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They said police are investigating the matter. "Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage," the press release read.

The Surrey RCMP urged "anyone with more information, including dash cam footage of the incident" to contact the Surrey RCMP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"General Investigation Unit has conduct of the investigation. Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP" the Surrey Police said in its press release.

The Surrey Police have not confirmed any link of the attack to recent threats recieved by the Laxhmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey. In November, India-origin Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya shared a purported video of Pro Khalistani supporters in Surrey claiming they want to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir there, ANI reported, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arya said, "Last week, Khalistan supporters verbally abused a Sikh family outside a Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, BC, according to some reports. Now it appears the same Khalistan group wants to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey."

ALSO READ: Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma urges Canada for evidence of allegations against India in Nijjar case

India reacts Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Our understanding of that incident in British Columbia is that it was at a private residence related to, of course, somebody who's a member of the Temple Management Committee." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I understand that investigations are underway in that case. I don't think it's appropriate to comment at this stage on the motivations or details behind it...," he added.

Temple attacks in Canada Arya noted that, "Hindu temples have been attacked many times during the last couple of years. Hate crimes are being committed against Hindu-Canadians." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements with Khalistan referendum posters in August this year.

In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor, in Canada's Ontario.

Meanwhile, in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti.

In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti, triggering outrage among the Indian community.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!