Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted on Tuesday that his government was ‘not looking to escalate the situation’ with India. The remarks came hours after reports indicated that New Delhi had asked more than 40 diplomats to leave the country.

“Canada is not looking to escalate the situation with India. Will continue to engage responsibly and constructively with New Delhi. We want to be on the ground in India to help Canadian families there," Reuters quoted Trudeau as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday the Financial Times quoted sources to assert that India had called for the repatriation of 41 diplomats by October 10. Those who ignored the call for departure could have their diplomatic immunity revoked after the deadline.

Trudeau however declined to confirm the expulsion reports while addressing the media on Tuesday.

Tied between India and Canada have been strained for several weeks now after Trudeau said there were “credible allegations" of New Delhi's involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The 45-year-old Sikh separatist leader – a Canadian citizen – was killed by masked gunmen in Surrey in June. The allegations were vehemently denied by Indian authorities even as Ottawa doubled down on its claims.

Since then both countries have expelled a senior diplomat each and India has also canceled visas for Canadians. Trudeau had frosty encounters with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 meeting in New Delhi earlier this month. A few days later, Canada had canceled a trade mission to India planned for the fall.

Meanwhile, US officials are believed to have provided Ottawa with information pertaining to the death of Nijjar. According to a New York Times report citing sources 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' had prompted Trudeau's allegations. The accusations have put the Joe Biden-led government in an awkward diplomatic spot with officials acknowledging the matter but being careful to avoid casting blame.

