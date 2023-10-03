'Canada not looking to escalate situation': Justin Trudeau as India asks over 40 diplomats to leave
Bilateral ties have become strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted on Tuesday that his government was ‘not looking to escalate the situation’ with India. The remarks came hours after reports indicated that New Delhi had asked more than 40 diplomats to leave the country.
