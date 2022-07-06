The government has brought about reforms in the provisions of Super Visa, which will allow parents and grandparents to live in Canada for 5 consecutive years without renewing their visa.
The Canadian government and its immigration department has been bringing about certain reforms in its Visa policy after almost two years of the pandemic.
On 6 July, the Canadian government has resumed its Express Entry draws. "Starting July 6th, 2022, qualified candidates will be invited to apply for permanent residency from the following programs: 1.Federal Skilled Worker program 2.Federal Skilled Trades program 3.Canadian Experience Class", Canada's Immigration minister Sean Fraser informed.
Further ahead, on 4 July, the north American country also afflicted certain reforms under the Super Visa wherein permanent residents and Canadian citizens can bring their parents and grandparents to the world's second-largest country.
These changes have come into effect already. The changes now allows parents and grandparents to live in Canada for five consecutive years without renewing their visa.
The Super Visa which allows multi-entry for a visitor is valid for a period of ten years. The Canadian government enforced major reforms to this Visa, in turn bringing good news to the recipients of the same.
The changes include
The stay period under the Super Visa has been increased to five years per entry to Canada
People who currently have a Super Visa also have the option to request to extend their stay by up to two years while in Canada. This means current Super Visa holders will now be able to stay in Canada for up to seven consecutive years.
Canada’s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser will have the authority to designate international medical insurance companies to provide coverage to Super Visa applicants in the future.
So long, the Super Visa for the elderly in the family, allowed a stay of up to two years per entry. Now this stay has been extended to five years and current visa holders can apply for a further extension of two years. Thereby current holders of the Super Visa can extend their stay in Canada for a whole seven years.
Also, only Canadian insurance providers could provide the medical coverage that Super Visa applications were required to have. However, now Canada’s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser will have the authority.
The Super Visa has lucrative and assured benefits for all those living away from their parents and seeking asylum for the elderly. The Super Visa is not lottery based, therefore guarantees certainty.
The Super Visa is granted as an alternative to the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP), which offers permanent residence to its applicants.
The PGP program has a high demand among residency seekers. However, the demand to sponsor exceeds the number of spots available.
According to CIC news, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) receives about 200,000 interest to sponsor forms a year, although there are only 35,000 applications available. In addition, IRCC has held lotteries to decide who gets to apply for the PGP, which critics say is unfair as candidates who just entered the pool may be picked over those who have been waiting much longer.
The Super Visa is often processed within months as opposed to the PGP which can take years to be granted. The Super Visa also provides more time for the parents in Canada and does not require renewal upon re-entry into the country until the validity period has passed.
According to Canadian politician Kyle Seeback, who initially proposed the reforms, the introduction of foreign medical insurance could save families thousands of dollars per year. In addition, Seeback said he has confidence that the government framework for international insurance companies will ensure medical costs be covered in case Super Visa holders get sick.
