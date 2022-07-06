The stay period under the Super Visa has been increased to five years per entry to Canada People who currently have a Super Visa also have the option to request to extend their stay by up to two years while in Canada. This means current Super Visa holders will now be able to stay in Canada for up to seven consecutive years. Canada’s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser will have the authority to designate international medical insurance companies to provide coverage to Super Visa applicants in the future.

