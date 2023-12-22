Canada offers temporary visas to Gaza residents with Canadian relatives

People in the Gaza Strip who have Canadian relatives may apply for temporary visas to Canada , the country's immigration minister said Thursday. However, the federal government cannot guarantee safe passage out of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller expects the program to be up and running by January 9. Until now, the government has focused on getting 660 Canadians, permanent residents, and their spouses and children out of Gaza.

Miller said the government will start accepting applications from people with extended family connections to Canada, including parents, grandparents, siblings, and grandchildren.

He said people will be offered three-year visas if they meet eligibility and admissibility criteria.

Miller said he’s not sure how many people will be able to come to Canada under the program, but he expects the number will be in the hundreds.

Miller said it's been difficult to get Canadians out of Gaza. “We have limited ability," he said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.