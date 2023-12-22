comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 21 2023 15:55:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131 1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 301.9 1.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.35 2.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 643.9 1.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,562.2 1.38%
Business News/ News / World/  Canada offers temporary visas to Gaza residents with Canadian relatives
Back Back

Canada offers temporary visas to Gaza residents with Canadian relatives

 AP

People in Gaza with Canadian relatives can apply for temporary visas to Canada, but safe passage out of the territory is not guaranteed.

Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza with Canadian relatives.Premium
Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza with Canadian relatives.

People in the Gaza Strip who have Canadian relatives may apply for temporary visas to Canada, the country's immigration minister said Thursday. However, the federal government cannot guarantee safe passage out of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller expects the program to be up and running by January 9. Until now, the government has focused on getting 660 Canadians, permanent residents, and their spouses and children out of Gaza.

Miller said the government will start accepting applications from people with extended family connections to Canada, including parents, grandparents, siblings, and grandchildren.

He said people will be offered three-year visas if they meet eligibility and admissibility criteria.

Miller said he’s not sure how many people will be able to come to Canada under the program, but he expects the number will be in the hundreds.

Miller said it's been difficult to get Canadians out of Gaza. “We have limited ability," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 06:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App