Canada on track to enact rules to ensure equity, protection for foreign students

To attract aid, and protect international students coming or already arrived in the country, the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration (CIMM) has requested the authorities to take measures.
The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released their response to the CIMM, which is an internal government committee that studies matters of immigration and citizenship in Canada.
In the CIMM report, it was written to address that despite Canada is a global leader in attracting international students, few students may be placed in disadvantageous and vulnerable situations due to several factors that can be addressed by IRCC, reported CIC news.
The CIMM report was focused on three main objectives in relation to international students:
a) Attracting international students to study in Canada.
b) Ensuring equity in the International Student Program; and
c) Improving service and communication for international students in the study permit and immigration processes.
In the report, IRCC focused on measures that can be taken, and are already in place to aid in these three objectives.
Attracting international students:
According to the government, from 2022 to 2023 the number of study permit holders is forecasted to rise to approximately 753,000 international students, but despite increases, applications from certain countries and populations are not given adequate consideration by the department.
In its response, IRCC committed to:
a) Explore expansion of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) to specific Asian, African and French-speaking countries.
b) Probe rates of study permit refusals (at large, and for Francophone African students specifically), destined for Quebec—through establishing a working group between Ministère de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration (MIFI) and IRCC.
c) Maintain and re-assess the scope of the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) stream—a study permit stream created to aid students applying from Nigeria.
d) Exploring how to best promote the transition to permanent residence for international students, particularly those with the skills, experience, and language levels necessary to succeed in Canada.
Ensuring equity in the international student program:
Among the major concern and focus for IRCC was to ensure equity throughout the International Student Program (ISP) by:
a) Continuing to include questions pertaining to accessibility, race, and gender in the annual voluntary client experience survey, to learn more about how clients face unique challenges based on their demographics.
b) Establish a Disaggregated Data and Analytics Framework (DDAF). Disaggregated data is data that has been filtered to understand specific relationships that it holds, based on demographic characteristics; to better understand how (for example) a specific group of people is impacted by a particular policy or phenomenon.
c) Exploring patterns and determinants of social well-being on immigration cohorts, with a focus on different racial groups.
d) Review the selection process for international students, and evaluate students on criteria more linked to their potential value.
e) Improving client service and communication.
Improving service and communication to foreign students:
On the issue of CIMM recommendations involving the importance of providing clear and transparent information to clients and stakeholders, IRCC has responded by:
a) Highlighting the recent hiring of 1,250 new processing staff by late fall 2022 to assist with processing capacity, and publish monthly data on the backlogs.
b) Committing to work with Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) to implement collection of enrolment and status information data about international students, whereby DLIs will submit data elements to IRCC for real-time processing.
c) Expressing interest in continuing with initiatives like the 2022 pilot program wherein immigration officers proactively released their decision notes along with some temporary resident visa (TRV) applications, at the time of the decision, to ensure transparency and understanding.
