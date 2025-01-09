Canada on Trump’s proposed union: Thanks, but let’s just Be friends
Summary
- The president-elect’s comments about the U.S. annexing its northern neighbor were rejected by Canadians of all political stripes.
TORONTO—The last time the U.S. seriously floated the idea of taking over Canada, it was 1866, and the dust had just settled on the Civil War. Still angry that the English tried to help the Confederacy, a U.S. politician introduced a bill in the House of Representatives calling for the annexation of British North America.