Canada Open Work Permit for H1B visa holders will be advantageous for Indians. Here's why?1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Canada's new open work permit stream for H-1B visa holders presents opportunities for Indians worried about their future in the US due to green card and visa complications. The program allows H-1B visa holders and their families to work or study in Canada for three years
As thousands of Indians are worried about their future in American owing to the long Green Card queue and legal complications linked to the H1B visa, immigration experts opines that the Canada Open Work Permit unfolds numerous opportunities for them.
