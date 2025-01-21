Canada Open Work Permit: What is it and how does it work for Indians?

Starting January 21, Canada has enforced stricter eligibility norms for family Open Work Permits, allowing only spouses of specific foreign workers and international students to qualify. Dependent children will no longer be eligible under the new rules.

Canada Open Work Permit: Effective January 21, 2025, Canada has introduced stricter eligibility criteria for family Open Work Permits (OWPs), limiting them to spouses of specific foreign workers and international students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is a Canada Open Work Permit? A Canada Open Work Permit (OWP) is a type of work visa that allows foreign nationals to work for any employer in Canada without needing a specific job offer.

Unlike employer-specific work permits, OWPs are not tied to a single employer, allowing holders to change jobs or locations freely. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What do the new rules of Canada Open Work Permit say? Under the new rules:

-Only the spouses of international students enrolled in master’s programmes lasting 16 months or more, doctoral programmes, or select professional and qualifying programmes will qualify for family OWPs.

-Spouses of foreign workers employed in TEER 0 or 1 occupations or certain TEER 2 and 3 roles in sectors like healthcare, education, construction, and natural sciences can apply, provided the worker’s permit has at least 16 months of validity remaining. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Dependent children of foreign workers are no longer eligible for family OWPs under these changes.

How to obtain a Canada OWP? To obtain a Canada Open Work Permit, applicants must complete an online application through the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website.

They need to provide the necessary documentation, including proof of identity and eligibility and may be required to undergo a medical examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Changes in Canada Work Permit -Family members (spouses and dependent children) may seek to renew their work permit in Canada if the principal applicant’s work permit was granted too short or if students may require additional time to finish their degree.

-They must, however, apply per the same requirements as the present work permit, and the renewal’s requested period must coincide with the principal applicant’s current study or work permit.

-Family members can now apply for any kind of work permit under Canada’s work permit programmes if they are no longer eligible for a family OWP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The Canadian government stated in December 2024 that work permits would no longer be granted at ports of entry. Both the first work permit and the extension must be applied for online.

-You will no longer be able to work when you return to Canada if you left as a worker on maintained status. This implies that until your application is accepted, you are unable to work.

How can Indians obtain a Canada work permit? Indian students studying in Canada can apply for an OWP upon graduation from a designated learning institution, allowing them to gain valuable Canadian work experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}