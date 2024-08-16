Canada is actively implementing new changes to enhance its immigration system! Recognizing the crucial role that foreign nationals play in boosting economic growth, the country had earlier launched its 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan. This plan aims to admit approximately 550,000 new permanent residents by 2025. Here's all you need to know about the visa rule changes in the country

Study permit restrictions: In response to the rising number of foreign students misusing their study permits, the Canadian government implemented new regulations in July this year. These regulations involve halting the processing of study permits that do not monitor foreign students' enrollment.

Under these new rules, students must apply for a new study permit whenever they change schools and must obtain it before beginning their new program.

Extending work visa for Israel nationals In June this year, the government of Canada announced that it decided to prolong its work visa options for nationals of Israel until July 31, 2025, amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The initiative was opened in February 2024, permitting Israelis to apply for work visas amid the Israel-Hamas war and was set to last until June this year. Later, the government decided to extend this initiative for an additional year.

PG Work Permits at port of entry ends In June this year, Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, announced that foreign nationals can no longer apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) at the Canadian border. This new policy was introduced to curb the practice of “flagpoling.”

Flagpoling occurs when temporary residents of Canada bypass the usual waiting periods for work or study permit applications by briefly leaving the country and reentering within 24 hours to obtain same-day immigration services at the border.

Foreign caregivers to get PR immediately Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, introduced two new pilot programs that offer qualified caregivers permanent residency as soon as they arrive in Canada.

These new initiatives simplify the process for foreign caregivers to secure employment in Canada and gain residency status upon arrival.

Super visas for parents & grandparents The Canadian government has begun sending out Super Visa (specifically meant for Parents & Grandparents) invitations to approximately 35,700 potential sponsors who submitted applications as far back as 2020, seeking to bring their parents to Canada. The distribution of these invitations started on May 21, 2024.

Canada's Parents and Grandparents Program enables citizens and permanent residents, excluding those in Quebec, to sponsor their parents and grandparents, assisting them in becoming Canadian residents.

Reduced wait times for start-up & self-employed visas From April 30, 2024, Canada applied new changes that would facilitate Canada’s federal immigration programs.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that these changes aim to reduce processing times, while also addressing the application backlog.

Among the changes was the enhancement of the Start-Up Visa Program, which made it easier for innovative entrepreneurs to come to Canada.