Canada overhauls its visa policies: From work permit for foreign students to Super Visas for parents - Check here

Canada updates immigration rules: Study permits now require reapplication when changing schools, work visas extended for Israelis, and new caregiver residency programs introduced. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Published16 Aug 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Flagpoling for PGWP ends, Super Visa invites for parents/grandparents issued, reduced wait times for entrepreneur visas, and increased work hours for international students.
Flagpoling for PGWP ends, Super Visa invites for parents/grandparents issued, reduced wait times for entrepreneur visas, and increased work hours for international students.(Mint)

Canada is actively implementing new changes to enhance its immigration system! Recognizing the crucial role that foreign nationals play in boosting economic growth, the country had earlier launched its 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan. This plan aims to admit approximately 550,000 new permanent residents by 2025. Here's all you need to know about the visa rule changes in the country

Study permit restrictions: 

In response to the rising number of foreign students misusing their study permits, the Canadian government implemented new regulations in July this year. These regulations involve halting the processing of study permits that do not monitor foreign students' enrollment.

Under these new rules, students must apply for a new study permit whenever they change schools and must obtain it before beginning their new program.

Extending work visa for Israel nationals 

In June this year, the government of Canada announced that it decided to prolong its work visa options for nationals of Israel until July 31, 2025, amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The initiative was opened in February 2024, permitting Israelis to apply for work visas amid the Israel-Hamas war and was set to last until June this year. Later, the government decided to extend this initiative for an additional year.

PG Work Permits at port of entry ends

In June this year, Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, announced that foreign nationals can no longer apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) at the Canadian border. This new policy was introduced to curb the practice of “flagpoling.”

 Flagpoling occurs when temporary residents of Canada bypass the usual waiting periods for work or study permit applications by briefly leaving the country and reentering within 24 hours to obtain same-day immigration services at the border.

Foreign caregivers to get PR immediately

Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, introduced two new pilot programs that offer qualified caregivers permanent residency as soon as they arrive in Canada.

These new initiatives simplify the process for foreign caregivers to secure employment in Canada and gain residency status upon arrival.

Super visas for parents & grandparents 

The Canadian government has begun sending out Super Visa (specifically meant for Parents & Grandparents) invitations to approximately 35,700 potential sponsors who submitted applications as far back as 2020, seeking to bring their parents to Canada. The distribution of these invitations started on May 21, 2024.

Canada's Parents and Grandparents Program enables citizens and permanent residents, excluding those in Quebec, to sponsor their parents and grandparents, assisting them in becoming Canadian residents.

Reduced wait times for start-up & self-employed visas

From April 30, 2024, Canada applied new changes that would facilitate Canada’s federal immigration programs.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that these changes aim to reduce processing times, while also addressing the application backlog.

Among the changes was the enhancement of the Start-Up Visa Program, which made it easier for innovative entrepreneurs to come to Canada.

24-hours work per week for international students

To address labor shortages and support foreign students, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced several new measures aimed at boosting the country’s economy, which has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) revealed that starting in September, international students in Canada would be permitted to work off-campus for up to 24 hours per week, an increase from the previous 20-hour limit.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 10:25 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldCanada overhauls its visa policies: From work permit for foreign students to Super Visas for parents - Check here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue