If you are planning to apply for a permanent residency (PR) in Canada through Express Entry, your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score is one of the most crucial factors to determine whether you will receive an invitation to apply (ITA). As per the rules, the highest CRS scorers are the most preferred when it comes to ITA. Here is all that you need to know about Express Entry CRS scores and how to improve them.

What are the components under Express Entry CRS?

A candidate can aim for a maximum of 1,200 points, i.e.600 points under core, spousal, and skill transferability components and another 600 under additional points components.

Under the additional points component, a candidate can receive points for having a provincial nomination (600 points), arranged employment (50 or 200 points), Canadian post-secondary education credentials (15 or 30 points), French language proficiency (25 or 50 points), or a sibling in Canada (15 points).

Candidates must update their profile if there is a change in circumstances that could affect their CRS score. For example, one's score might go up in case the profile is updated with a valid job offer.

How do I know how much I score currently?

For this, you can always check the scores unofficially but, only IRCC can give you your actual score once you submit your supporting documents into the Express Entry system.

All online CRS calculators are not accurate, so don't assess yourself completely based on that.

How can I improve my CRS scores?

Apply early: Age is one of the more influential factors in the system. If you apply while you are between the ages of 20-29, you will automatically receive 110 CRS points. The points start decreasing after that. So it is always advisable to apply early.

Language proficiency: Candidates are evaluated based on four abilities: reading, speaking, listening, and writing. Each ability is given a separate Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB). You need a CLB 4 to start gaining points and there is a huge jump on each level between CLB 6 and CLB 9. If you improve your score to CLB 7, for example, that is already 8 more points added to your score per ability.

French proficiency: If you can add French proficiency, you can get up to 6 points for each ability in a second language.

Add work experience: Foreign work experience on its own does not add any points to your CRS score. However, the more skilled work experience you have, when combined with a high CLB, the better.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.