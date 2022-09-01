Canada Permanent Residency: Latest Express Entry draw issues record number invites2 min read . 07:20 PM IST
- In the latest Express Entry draw, IRCC has issued 2,750 invitations to apply
In its latest Express Entry draw, Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued 2,750 invitations to apply (ITA), the highest since all-program draws resumed on July 6, and a sharp increase of over 500 invites this time.
This was the 5th all-program Express Entry draw since IRCC opened the facility after the pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Express Entry is one of Canada’s main immigration pathways for skilled newcomers.
There was no program specified for this draw which means that candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) were eligible to be invited.
In case you are planning to apply for a permanent residency in Canada, you will have to first receive an ITA from them.
Your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score is one of the most crucial factors to determine whether you will receive an ITA. As per the rules, the highest CRS scorers are the most preferred when it comes to ITA.
IRCC has already announced that it is likely to introduce massive changes to the Express Entry draw in 2023 which will help them to issue ITAs that target individuals with specific work experience, education, or language ability groups it believes will be well-positioned to support Canada’s economy and labour force.
If such a measure is taken it would mean that CRS scores could become less vital in some future draws.
In June, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser explained the rationale for this proposal while on stage at Collision, a technology conference, stating “If we can project skills that are needed over the next 20 to 30 years, we can bring people who can hit the ground running and make a major economic impact."
Owing to the pandemic, IRCC paused all-program Express Entry draws for over 18 months, starting in December 2020. During this time, only candidates eligible for permanent residence under the CEC or the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were invited to apply. However, CEC draws were also paused in September 2021.
