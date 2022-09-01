All you need to know about the 5th Express Entry draw:

This draw marks the largest increase in ITA’s, up by 500, since all-program draws resumed on July 6.

Until this time, the number of candidates receiving ITAs has been growing by exactly 250 with each draw.

For example, the first July draw invited 1,500 candidates, the second 1,750 and so on.

There has also been a gradual decline in the minimum CRS score, which has lost between eight or nine points each draw.

The initial minimum CRS score was 557. However, this time the cut-off was 516

More changes to come:

IRCC has already announced that it is likely to introduce massive changes to the Express Entry draw in 2023 which will help them to issue ITAs that target individuals with specific work experience, education, or language ability groups it believes will be well-positioned to support Canada’s economy and labour force.