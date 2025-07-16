Canada plane ‘hijacked’: Vancouver airport grounds flights; suspect arrested | All you need to know

Canada's Vancouver airport grounded flights on Tuesday following report of small plane Cessna 172 ‘hijacked’, officials said.

The travel at the airport was stopped temporarily.

What do the police say? Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in the western Canadian province of British Columbia stated that at 1:10 pm (2010 GMT) they got to know about Cessna 172 "had been hijacked from the Vancouver Island area and was entering into airspace near Vancouver International Airport."

"The suspect was the sole occupant of the aircraft," they said in a statement.