Canada PM Justin Trudeau calls honouring of Nazi veteran ‘deeply embarrassing to parliament of Canada’1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls the standing ovation for a Nazi soldier in parliament 'extremely upsetting'.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the standing ovation given to a Nazi soldier in the country's parliament as ‘extremely upsetting’. He also noted that the speaker of Canada's parliament, Anthony Rota, has apologized for the mistake.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message