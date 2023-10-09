The Canadian PM held a telephone conversation with the President of UAE and the two also spoke about the current situation in Israel. The two leaders expressed concern about the need to protect civilian life.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the India row. The two leaders not only addressed the ongoing Canada-India dispute but also shared mutual concerns about civilian protection in Israel.

The origins of the friction between India and Canada can be traced back to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. Canada's immediate reaction to the Khalistani separatist leader’s murder was the expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat, laying accusations at India's doorstep, asserting its involvement in the incident. India vehemently denied any association with the assassination and reciprocated by expelling a Canadian diplomat.

Also Read: India-Canada row: Jaishankar makes India's stand clear on visa suspension, says, 'not safe…' "On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding - and respecting - the rule of law." Trudeau posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“You spoke to UAE about India? Interesting. Campaigning for support?" reacted one user. “Canada's Prime Minister started to behave like politicians of Pakistan," wrote another. “Did you tell him that you shield and provide a safe haven to terrorists?" asked another.

Reports earlier suggested that India had requested Canada to significantly trim its diplomatic workforce in India, as per ANI. Canada has a disproportionately high number of diplomats stationed in the country and has reportedly suggested a reduction in the number from 62 to 21, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said earlier in October.

Also Read: 'Worried about future': Indian students in Canada strive amid 'huge dearth of jobs' Rishi Sunak chips in UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in his earlier communication with Trudeau on Canadian diplomats in India, emphasised the importance of de-escalation, reaffirming the UK's stance on respecting international laws, sovereignty and the principles enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

"He (Rishi Sunak) hoped to see a de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps," read a Downing Street statement.

(With ANI inputs)

