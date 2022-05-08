Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday made a surprise visit to Irpin outside the capital of Ukraine, its mayor said, where Russian forces were accused of atrocities against civilians.

Irpin Mayor Markushin Alexander posted pictures on an official social media channel with pictures of Trudeau writing that the Canadian prime minister "came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror that the Russian occupiers had done to our city."

Trudeau is the latest Western leader to come to Ukraine to offer their support to the country.

The Canadian Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country.

Trudeau's visit comes at a time when US first lady Jill Biden is also on a visit to the war-torn country. Jill visited the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod.

"The motorcade drove through Uzhhorod and arrived at a public school here called School 6. The school is now being used as temporary housing and shelter for 163 displaced Ukrainians, including 47 children," the press pool said.

The US first lady also met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, for whom this was the first public appearance since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Russia started its military operation on February 24 in Ukraine.

This large scale operation has reportedly resulted in a humanitarian crisis, leading to crippling sanctions from Western countries targeting Moscow's high profile individuals and companies.