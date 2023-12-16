Canada PM Justin Trudeau says tech companies like Meta will now pay outlets for news
The government published final regulations for the Online News Act before enforcement starts on December 19. The law requires technology companies with 20 million unique monthly users and annual revenues of C$1 billion or more to compensate Canadian news outlets for publishing links to their pages.
Ottawa will keep pushing Meta to comply with a new law requiring large internet companies to pay Canadian news publishers for their content, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, but the Facebook parent stood by its decision to block news sharing rather than pay.