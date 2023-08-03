Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie to split after 18 years of marriage, netizens says ‘following father's footsteps’1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Justin Trudeau's father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, separated from his wife, Margaret, in 1977, when he was in office.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie on announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. The couple openly discussed past relationship challenges and had been seen less frequently together in public in recent years.
Many took to internet, to remind the painful historical parallels.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, one of Trudeau's closest allies, would brief members of the cabinet later on Wednesday.
The CBC also said Trudeau was likely to speak publicly about the separation this week.
Trudeau's office said the two had signed a legal agreement, stressing that the couple would focus on raising their children. The family will go on vacation together next week.
As per a Reuters report, Gregoire Trudeau will be moving into separate accommodation in Ottawa but plans to spend plenty of time with the children in Rideau Cottage, the prime minister's official residence, to ensure they have as normal an upbringing as possible.
A source close to the news agency, who requested anonymity because of the extreme sensitivity of the situation, said the couple would have joint custody of the children.
(With agency inputs)