Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie on announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. The couple openly discussed past relationship challenges and had been seen less frequently together in public in recent years.

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, were married in May 2005 and have three children, aged 15, 14 and nine. On their anniversary in 2020, he described her as "my rock, my partner, and my best friend."

"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau said on Instagram. Gregoire Trudeau posted an almost identical message on her own Instagram account.

The development is one of the biggest personal crises for Trudeau since taking office in 2015. This came as he unveiled a substantial cabinet shuffle, aiming to bolster his Liberal Party's position in the polls. Despite trailing in popularity, Trudeau was determined to lead the Liberals into the upcoming election scheduled for October 2025.

Netizen reacted saying that the development is ‘shocking’ and others say, ‘divorces break children’