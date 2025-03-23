Asking for mandate to tackle US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called a snap election for April 28.

Carne said that he needed a strong mandate to deal with the threat that Trump's tariffs pose to the economy.

"We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty," reported Reuters quoting Carney.

Carney made the remark while speaking to media after the Governor General — the personal representative of King Charles, Canada's head of state — approved his request for an election.

Carney announced there will be a five-week election campaign before the vote on April 28.

President Trump has repeatedly said that Canada should become the 51st US state and he acknowledged Friday that he has upended Canadian politics.

Here's what Mark Carney said — There is so much more to do to secure Canada. To invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That's why I'm asking for a strong positive mandate from my fellow Canadians.

— I've just requested that the Governor General dissolve Parliament and call an election for April 28th, and she has agreed.

“I have just asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and call a federal election on April 28. We need to build the strongest economy in the G7. We need to deal with President Trump’s tariffs. Canadians deserve a choice about who should lead that effort for our country,” said Carney in a post on X.