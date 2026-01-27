Canada PM Mark Carney denies retracting Davos remarks in call with Trump, US Treasury Secretary Bessent says he did

The controversy stems from Carney’s speech in Davos, where he urged nations to accept the end of a rules-based global order. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented that Carney “was very aggressively walking back” some of his remarks after the speech.

27 Jan 2026
Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister
Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister(Bloomberg)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Tuesday (January 27) that he spoke with Donald Trump on Monday, following remarks he made last week that reportedly drew irritation from the US President. Carney, however, denied claims that he had walked back his statements.

