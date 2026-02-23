Canada PM Mark Carney to visit India, Australia, Japan from 26 February to 7 March — Check details

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit India, Australia and Japan from 26 February to 7 March 2026 with the aim to diversify trade abroad and attract new international investment.

According to a release by the Prime Minister of Canada issued on Monday, 23 February, the visit seeks “To unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses across trade, energy, technology, and defence. Through these visits to three of Canada’s strongest Indo-Pacific partners, the Prime Minister will deepen regional ties that are critical to our security and prosperity.”

Carney's visit comes amid his efforts to diversify Canada's alliances beyond the US, its primary trade partner. At the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, he received a rare standing ovation after saying the old rules-based order is over and urging middle powers such as Canada to form coalitions to create a fairer, more resilient global system.

“In a changing world, we are investing in our strength, diversifying our trade, and cultivating a dense web of new connections throughout the world to build Canada strong,” the release said.

Here is the itinerary from the Carney's scheduled visit — India PM Carney will first visit Mumbai before proceeding to New Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their discussion will aim to strengthen and expand the Canada-India relationship through new, ambitious collaborations in trade, energy, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), talent, culture, and defence. Additionally, he will engage with business leaders to explore investment prospects in Canada and foster new partnerships between organisations from both countries.

Australia Mark Carney will then visit Sydney and Canberra, Australia, to meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and strengthen cooperation on defence, maritime security, critical minerals, trade, and advanced technologies such as AI. He will deliver a speech to both Houses of Australia’s Parliament and invited dignitaries, marking the first such speech by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly 20 years. Additionally, Prime Minister Carney will meet with business leaders and investors to attract new investment into Canada and promote bilateral trade and investment with Australia.

Japan In Tokyo, Japan, Prime Minister Carney is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae to enhance collaboration and investment in clean energy, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, and food security. The discussion will also cover boosting joint efforts in security and defence, with an emphasis on supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.