Canada PNP draw: These 2 regions issue another 324 invitations this week

Canada PNP draw: These 2 regions issue another 324 invitations this week2 min read . 10:49 PM IST
British Columbia and Prince Edward Island have invited candidates in the most recent round of Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draws.
The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) is a shared responsibility between the federal government and the provinces, aimed at selecting economic immigration candidates who can make a positive impact on the provincial economy and integrate easily.
The PNP allows provinces to select candidates they feel will have a positive impact on their economies and integrate well into their communities. This increases the likelihood that candidates will settle in the province. As a result, receiving a provincial nomination makes it more likely for an Express Entry candidate to receive an invitation to apply (ITA) from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). This is because Express Entry candidates in the PNP receive an additional 600 points in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), making them more likely to be invited to apply for permanent residence.
Provincial Nominee Programs have the largest target for permanent resident admissions in the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025. In 2023, over 105,000 PNP candidates are expected to be welcomed under the plan, rising to 117,000 per year by the end of 2025.
British Columbia
In recent provincial immigration results, British Columbia invited over 211 candidates under the BC PNP on March 30. Among the candidates from the Skilled Worker, International Graduate stream, 165 were invited in a targeted draw for tech occupations. Other priority occupations with scores of at least 60 were also invited. In addition, 23 early childhood educators and assistants and 23 healthcare workers were invited.
Prince Edward Island
On the same day, Prince Edward Island invited 113 candidates under the PEI PNP Labour and Express Entry stream. This was the third draw in March for PEI, which is unusual as the province typically only holds draws once a month. Interestingly, this was the second draw in March that did not include candidates from PEI's business work permit entrepreneur stream. This is also unusual, as the province usually includes candidates from this stream in each draw.
