Canada PNP draw: THIS region to double its invitations for skilled immigrants soon2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 08:39 PM IST
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, The government is ready to welcome more skilled newcomers to Ontario to help build the infrastructure needed for the growing population.
The Ontario government has recently announced an investment of $25 million over the next three years to double the number of skilled immigrants in the province. This investment is in addition to the $15 million over three years that was announced in Budget 2022, and it is aimed at addressing labour shortages and promoting economic growth.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×