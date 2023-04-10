The Ontario government has recently announced an investment of $25 million over the next three years to double the number of skilled immigrants in the province. This investment is in addition to the $15 million over three years that was announced in Budget 2022, and it is aimed at addressing labour shortages and promoting economic growth.

Ontario is Canada's most popular landing destination, with the province welcoming one-third of all newcomers to the country each year. To reach a historic high of 18,000 by 2025, the province and federal government have announced the doubling of the number of economic immigrants the province will select.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said, “The government is ready to welcome more skilled newcomers to Ontario to help build the infrastructure needed for the growing population. The investment will also speed up processing and ensure that newcomers to Ontario can start working in their professions quickly."

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) is Ontario's Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) and is the leading way to immigrate to Canada as a skilled worker. Candidates who receive a provincial nomination must apply directly to IRCC.

The 2023 Ontario Budget, Building a Strong Ontario, is a "responsible, targeted approach to help people and businesses today while laying a strong fiscal foundation for future generations." In addition to the $25 million investment in the OINP, the government pledges to invest in skills training, transform the apprenticeship and skilled trades system, and help newcomers put their skills to use.

The government is investing $75 million into the Skills Development Fund over the next three years to help workers and job seekers acquire the skills they need to advance their careers. It is also investing $224 million in 2023 and 2024 in a new capital stream of the Skills Development Fund to expand access to training centers for workers in skills trades and other in-demand jobs.