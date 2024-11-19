Canada Police rule out ‘foul play’ in Gursimran Kaur’s death inside Walmart oven: ‘Do not believe anyone else…’

The Halifax Regional Police have ruled out foul play in the tragic death of Gursimran Kaur, found inside a Walmart oven. Despite thorough investigations, many questions remain about the circumstances surrounding her death, raising concerns about safety in the bakery department.

Livemint
Updated19 Nov 2024, 08:58 AM IST
A photo of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, posted on an online fundraiser (Maritime Sikh Society/GoFundMe)
A photo of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, posted on an online fundraiser (Maritime Sikh Society/GoFundMe)(HT_PRINT)

The Halifax Regional Police in Canada have officially concluded their investigation into the tragic death of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, whose body was discovered inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart store in Halifax last month.

After conducting extensive inquiries, authorities have confirmed that there is no suspicion of foul play, and the cause of her death remains unclear.

Also Read | Indian teen found dead in Walmart bakery oven; store admits oven removal plan

Indian Woman Found Dead in Walmart Walk-In Oven: Investigation Findings

In a statement released on Monday, Halifax police revealed that their investigation into the incident determined that Gursimran Kaur’s death was not suspicious. There was no evidence suggesting that foul play had occurred. The police conducted multiple interviews, reviewed surveillance footage, and carried out a thorough examination of the scene.

Martin Cromwell, Public Information Officer for the Halifax Regional Police, addressed public concerns, stating, "We understand that there have been many questions about what happened. Thorough investigations take time." Cromwell also acknowledged the difficulty in addressing some of the unanswered questions, adding, “As a part of the investigation, we conducted several interviews and reviewed video footage. I can share that our investigation has not led us to suspect foul play. We do not believe anyone else was involved.”

Also Read | Indian teenager ‘baked to death’ in Canada Walmart oven — what we know so far

The police had previously described the investigation as "complex," with collaboration from various partner agencies. Despite the conclusion, the case has raised several unanswered questions, particularly about the circumstances surrounding Gursimran's death.

The Tragic Discovery at Canada Walmart

On October 19, 2024, Gursimran Kaur was found dead inside a walk-in oven at the Walmart store’s bakery department. According to reports, she was discovered by her mother, who also worked at the store.

Tragically, Gursimran Kaur was found in a charred state.

Also Read | Walmart agrees to pay $7.5 million to settle California lawsuit over disposal of hazardous waste

Walmart Employee Accounts Raise Questions

A viral TikTok video by Walmart co-worker Chris Breezie has shed light on the technical aspects of the bakery oven. In her video, Breezie, who claimed to be 5 foot 1, demonstrated the process of entering the oven and noted that it would be very difficult for someone to lock themselves inside. Breezie said, "I don’t even know if I would fit in here," while demonstrating how the oven worked.

Breezie also pointed out that the oven has an emergency latch inside, which could be used to open the door from the inside in case of an emergency. "There is no way possible somebody could lock themselves in there," she asserted, suggesting that the oven's design was not conducive to accidental entrapment.

Also Read | Sikh woman found dead inside walk-in oven at Walmart store in Canada’s Halifax

Further corroborating Breezie’s statement, another Walmart employee, Mary, also expressed disbelief at the notion that the oven door could close on its own. Mary said, "It doesn't make any sense as the door does not close by itself. It’s designed not to do that. You have to push it, hear the click."

Walmart’s Response

In light of the investigation's conclusion, Walmart has refrained from commenting further on the specifics of the incident. However, employees have continued to voice concerns about the safety of the bakery’s equipment. Despite this, there has been no official response from Walmart regarding any potential safety issues with the ovens or the circumstances surrounding Gursimran Kaur's tragic death.

Key Takeaways
  • The police investigation concluded that Gursimran Kaur’s death was not suspicious.
  • Walmart employees have raised concerns about the safety of bakery equipment.
  • The incident highlights the importance of workplace safety and equipment design.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCanada Police rule out ‘foul play’ in Gursimran Kaur’s death inside Walmart oven: ‘Do not believe anyone else…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.000.00
      Chennai
      75,661.000.00
      Delhi
      75,813.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.