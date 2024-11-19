Canada Police rule out ‘foul play’ in Gursimran Kaur’s death inside Walmart oven: ‘Do not believe anyone else…’

The Halifax Regional Police in Canada have officially concluded their investigation into the tragic death of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, whose body was discovered inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart store in Halifax last month.

After conducting extensive inquiries, authorities have confirmed that there is no suspicion of foul play, and the cause of her death remains unclear.

Also Read | Indian teen found dead in Walmart bakery oven; store admits oven removal plan

Indian Woman Found Dead in Walmart Walk-In Oven: Investigation Findings In a statement released on Monday, Halifax police revealed that their investigation into the incident determined that Gursimran Kaur’s death was not suspicious. There was no evidence suggesting that foul play had occurred. The police conducted multiple interviews, reviewed surveillance footage, and carried out a thorough examination of the scene.

Martin Cromwell, Public Information Officer for the Halifax Regional Police, addressed public concerns, stating, "We understand that there have been many questions about what happened. Thorough investigations take time." Cromwell also acknowledged the difficulty in addressing some of the unanswered questions, adding, “As a part of the investigation, we conducted several interviews and reviewed video footage. I can share that our investigation has not led us to suspect foul play. We do not believe anyone else was involved.”

The police had previously described the investigation as "complex," with collaboration from various partner agencies. Despite the conclusion, the case has raised several unanswered questions, particularly about the circumstances surrounding Gursimran's death.

The Tragic Discovery at Canada Walmart On October 19, 2024, Gursimran Kaur was found dead inside a walk-in oven at the Walmart store’s bakery department. According to reports, she was discovered by her mother, who also worked at the store.

Tragically, Gursimran Kaur was found in a charred state.

Also Read | Walmart agrees to pay $7.5 million to settle California lawsuit over disposal of hazardous waste

Walmart Employee Accounts Raise Questions A viral TikTok video by Walmart co-worker Chris Breezie has shed light on the technical aspects of the bakery oven. In her video, Breezie, who claimed to be 5 foot 1, demonstrated the process of entering the oven and noted that it would be very difficult for someone to lock themselves inside. Breezie said, "I don’t even know if I would fit in here," while demonstrating how the oven worked.

Breezie also pointed out that the oven has an emergency latch inside, which could be used to open the door from the inside in case of an emergency. "There is no way possible somebody could lock themselves in there," she asserted, suggesting that the oven's design was not conducive to accidental entrapment.

Further corroborating Breezie’s statement, another Walmart employee, Mary, also expressed disbelief at the notion that the oven door could close on its own. Mary said, "It doesn't make any sense as the door does not close by itself. It’s designed not to do that. You have to push it, hear the click."