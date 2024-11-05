Canada Police Sergeant Harinder Sohi suspended after attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple in Brampton

Sergeant Harinder Sohi of Peel Regional Police was arrested after he was identified in videos of a protest at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday. He was spotted chanting anti-India slogans and holding a Khalistani flag.

Updated5 Nov 2024, 09:01 AM IST
The Canadian government has suspended Sergeant Harinder Sohi who was a part of protest at Hindu temple in Brampton.
The Canadian government has suspended Sergeant Harinder Sohi who was a part of protest at Hindu temple in Brampton.

Sergeant Harinder Sohi, a Peel Regional Police Officer in Canada, was suspended after he took part in the pro-Khalistani protests, which resulted in an attack at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The police official was arrested after he was identified in videos of a protest at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday. He was spotted chanting anti-India slogans and holding the Khalistani flag. After being suspended from service, Sergeant Harinder Sohi reportedly received death threats on social media, which prompted the Peel Regional Police Association to offer “assistance and protection”.

According to CBC  News, a Canadian media outlet, the Peel Regional Police's action against Sohi was based on the viral videos from the protest sites. In some of the videos, Sohi could be seen holding flags and taking part in the protest.

“This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act. We are investigating the circumstances in totality depicted in the video and are unable to provide further information until such time that this investigation is complete,” CBC quoted Media Relations Officer Richard Chin.

Canada Hindu Temple attack

Three people have been charged after violence erupted as Indian consular officials visited the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple on Sunday. The protest was followed by another demonstration at the Westwood Mall in neighbouring Mississauga, reported PTI, citing the World Sikh Organisation of Canada.

The report added that later in the day, another protest broke out outside the Malton Gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship on Airport Road in Mississauga.

“Although these demonstrations occurred at three different locations, they appear to be related to one another. Several incidents between protestors and worshippers broke out,” PTI quoted a police statement in a press release.

India condemns attack on Hindu Temple in Canada

India strongly commended the attack on the temple and urged the Canadian government to take strict action against the culprits.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCanada Police Sergeant Harinder Sohi suspended after attending pro-Khalistan protest outside Hindu temple in Brampton

