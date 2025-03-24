New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Conservative rival both stated that US President Donald Trump must respect Canada's sovereignty as they launched their election campaigns on Sunday.

Their campaigns come amid rising tensions from a trade war and Trump's threats of annexation. Carney revealed that the election campaign would last five weeks, with the vote scheduled for April 28.

Who is Pierre Poilievre? Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who has long been positioning himself as a prime ministerial candidate, faces a tough challenge in the upcoming federal election as he works to maintain his lead over former Premier Justin Trudeau.

Poilievre, fluent in French and an experienced politician, has contested seven elections throughout his career. At a press conference on Sunday launching his campaign, Poilievre emphasised his vision for Canada, stating, “What we need to do is put Canada first for a change.”

He outlined his policies, including tax cuts and boosting resource production, aiming to attract investment and make Canada more self-sufficient, positioning it to be a better stand-up against Trump.

According to a report by CTV News, Poilievre studied international relations at the University of Calgary and served as president of the university's Young Conservative club. Poilievre then worked as a staffer for Canadian Alliance leader Stockwell Day before the merger of the Canadian Alliance with the Progressive Conservative Party in 2003 to form the Conservative Party of Canada.

In early 2022, when the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers and anti-vaccine mandate protesters brought Ottawa to a standstill for three weeks, Poilievre became a key figure of support, according to the report.

He was seen standing on a highway overpass as the convoy entered Ottawa, posing for photos with protesters, and even bringing them doughnuts. His vocal backing of the convoy further solidified his position as a leader who would challenge the government’s stance on vaccine mandates and other related issues.

What Poilievre thinks of US President Donald Trump? Pierre Poilievre has faced criticism for his populist political style, with some drawing comparisons to US President Donald Trump. This comes at a time when Canadians have rejected Trump's tariffs and his rhetoric suggesting the North American country should become the "51st state." In response, Poilievre has sought to adjust his messaging, distancing himself from Trump while emphasising his commitment to putting "Canada first."

“I will insist the president recognises the independence and sovereignty of Canada. I will insist he stops tariffing our nation," Poilievre said as he launched his campaign, as reported by AP.

“I know a lot of people are worried, angry and anxious. And with good reason as a result of the president’s unacceptable threats against our country," Poilievre said.

In recent weeks, the message has shifted from “Canada is broken” to “Canada first.” This change, from depicting the country as being in decline to one of patriotism and strength, reflects his effort to position himself as someone capable of standing up to Trump.

What we need to do is put Canada first for a change.

I will insist the president recognises the independence and sovereignty of Canada.