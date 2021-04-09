Canada added far more jobs than expected in March, bringing employment to within 1.5% of pre-pandemic levels, official statistics showed on Friday, though economists warned fresh lockdowns imposed this month would temporarily undo some gains.

Statistics Canada said the country added 303,100 jobs in March, triple analyst expectations of 100,000, as a number of industries continued to recover from December and January shutdowns.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.5%, beating an expected 8.0% and reaching its lowest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada added 175,400 new full-time positions and 127,800 part-time.

"This is another strong jobs report," said Ryan Brecht, a senior economist at Action Economics. "However, the outlook for April activity has been dented by the return of regional lockdowns."

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, closed most businesses this month amid a sharp surge of COVID-19 infections driven by faster-spreading variants.

Neighboring Quebec has also added fresh restrictions and tightened curfews in its hardest-hit regions.

But the strength and speed of the rebound from the second wave shutdowns shows "that employment can bounce back quickly once containment measures do ease," said Nathan Janzen, senior economist at RBC Economics.

As vaccine distribution ramps up and if widespread inoculation proves effective against new waves, Canada could see a further rapid recovery in employment later this year, economists said.

"Canada is on track for a full recovery in employment by this summer," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank, in a note.

That coupled with resilience across a number of other indicators could force the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates sooner than its current forecast of into 2023, he said.

"Monetary policy guidance needs a significant reset," Holt said. The central bank will update its forecasts on April 21.

The strong March job numbers also supported bets that the Bank could adjust its quantitative easing (QE) program as early as this month.

"The scales tip slightly in favor of tapering QE but it really depends on what kind of fiscal outlay there is prior to their decision," said Simon Harvey, FX market analyst at Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals will unveil their 2021 budget on April 19. It is expected to contain billions of dollars in stimulus.

Trudeau on Friday said the job numbers were "encouraging," but added "there is still a lot of work to do."

The Canadian dollar was the only G10 currency to make ground against the greenback, rising 0.2% to 1.2541, or 79.74 U.S. cents.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

