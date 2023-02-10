If you are in the Canada Express Entry pool and waiting for an ITA, then there is good news for you. In a bid to make the process more transparent, Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will soon introduce its online application status trackers to four new categories.

The trackers will be introduced in the Federal Skilled Workers Program (FSWP), the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) and Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs).

Last year, IRCC introduced status trackers for family class permanent residence applicants, sponsors, and their representatives.

How do status trackers help the candidates?

First, it brings more transparency to the entire process. It gives direct access to the necessary information which helps you review your application and stay updated on how your file is moving.

IRCC notifies it is part of the ministry’s commitment to increase transparency and that application status tracking will be available for more types of applications in the coming months.

It is also the most recent effort in the IRCC’s strategy to digitize and will make it easier for applicants to access their information. Last September, IRCC announced that it would begin the transition to 100% digital applications for most permanent residence programs.

IRCC set to welcome 190,000 immigrants in 2022

In a bid to address its labour shortage issue, Canada is gearing up to welcome nearly 190,000 immigrants via the two pathways - Express Entry and PNP - combined this year. This figure is set to rise to over 230,000 immigrants in 2025. The most recent data from IRCC shows 47,868 applicants for Express Entry programs waiting in the queue as of January 31 and 66,214 for PNPs.

Moreover, to ensure that the right kind of candidates gets the ITA, the IRCC has also announced to make several changes in the Express Entry process.

IRCC plans to select candidates by creating Express Entry categories that target key attributes such as educational credentials, work experience, or knowledge of an official language, rather than solely depending on a high CRS score.