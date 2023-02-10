IRCC set to welcome 190,000 immigrants in 2022

In a bid to address its labour shortage issue, Canada is gearing up to welcome nearly 190,000 immigrants via the two pathways - Express Entry and PNP - combined this year. This figure is set to rise to over 230,000 immigrants in 2025. The most recent data from IRCC shows 47,868 applicants for Express Entry programs waiting in the queue as of January 31 and 66,214 for PNPs.