Canada PR under express entry: Draw held, highest invitations since July3 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 08:11 PM IST
- On 14 September IRCC conducted issued 3,250 invitations to apply in the most recent Express Entry draw
Canada immigration minister Sean Fraser has informed that the country is on track to exceed its immigration goal of granting permanent residency to more than 430,000 people in 2022. On 14 September Canada conducted the sixth draw issuing 3,250 invitations to apply for Express Entry visa. Canada resumed their all-program draws for immigration on 6 July this year.