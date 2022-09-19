Canada immigration minister Sean Fraser has informed that the country is on track to exceed its immigration goal of granting permanent residency to more than 430,000 people in 2022. On 14 September Canada conducted the sixth draw issuing 3,250 invitations to apply for Express Entry visa. Canada resumed their all-program draws for immigration on 6 July this year.

IRCC paused all-program Express Entry draws for over 18 months, starting in December 2020. During this time, only candidates eligible for permanent residence under the CEC or the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were invited to apply. However, CEC draws were also paused in September 2021.

Key points to the latest draw

-The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) informed that the minimum cut off Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score was 510.

-In this draw invitations were issued to candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP).

"What we're seeing right now is a record number of cases come in for applications and record productivity. But still the demand is exceeding our processing capacity for the time being," Fraser said.

-According to CIC news, until the last draw on 31 August, the number of candidates receiving ITAs grew by 250 with each draw. Last week saw a marked increase of 500 ITAs.

-The report further informed that there has also been a gradual decline in the minimum CRS score, which has lost between eight or nine points each draw. However, this draw is different as there was only a six-point decrease. The minimum CRS score in the July 6 draw was 557.

Results of the round of invitation

Number of invitations issued: 3,250

Rank required to be invited to apply: 3,250 or above

Date and time of round: September 14, 2022 at 13:29:26 UTC

CRS score of lowest-ranked candidate invited: 510

Tie-breaking rule: January 08, 2022 at 10:24:52 UTC

More changes to come

IRCC has already announced that it is likely to introduce massive changes to the Express Entry draw in 2023 which will help them to issue ITAs that target individuals with specific work experience, education, or language ability groups it believes will be well-positioned to support Canada’s economy and labour force. If such a measure is taken it would mean that CRS scores could become less vital in some future draws.

Canada Immigration

So far this year Canada has welcomed 40,785 immigrants through Express Entry. It is possible that if immigration continues at its current speed, Canada could even exceed the 2022 Immigration Levels Plan target of nearly 432,000

Express Entry

Express Entry is the application management system for three Canadian immigration programs: the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP). Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) candidates in the Express Entry pool are already eligible for at least one of these programs.

Express Entry uses a points-based system, the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), to rank candidates’ profiles. The top-scoring candidates receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) and can then apply for permanent residency.