Canada presses ‘pause’ on trade talks with India ahead of G20 Summit1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government requested a ‘pause’ on trade talks with India in August, according to reports. This comes as the Canadian leader prepares to travel to New Delhi for the Group of 20 leaders’ summit.
Canada government has requested India to press ‘pause’ on trade talks between the two nation as as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prepares to travel to India for the G20 Summit in national capital Delhi.
