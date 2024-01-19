Canada probes India link to series of extortions in Alberta; Delhi says ‘will assist, but…’
India's High Commissioner to Ottawa says India could assist in investigating gangs operating in Canada if there is a formal request with evidence from the Canadian government. Canadian police are investigating a series of extortions and related crimes orchestrated by a suspect in India in Edmonton.
