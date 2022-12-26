Four Canadian provinces have issued invitations to apply through their Provincial Nomination Programs (PNPs) this week. These regions include Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island.

Apart from Quebec and Nunavut, most Canadian provinces and territories operate their own PNPs. Though these are not exactly permanent residences, it is the first step toward the same.

Here is all you need to know about the latest PNP draw:

Ontario: The region issued 936 letters of interest on December 19 to candidates who have work experience in targeted tech occupations. The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) targeted candidates who are already in the Express Entry pool with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 484-490.

British Columbia: A total of 153 invitations to apply were issued to candidates by British Columbia on December 20. The candidates in the Skilled Worker and International Graduates categories and included Express Entry candidates were the only ones who received invitations

Candidates required a minimum SIRS score of 90. SIRS acts much like the Express Entry Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) but is only used for British Columbia’s PNP.

Saskatchewan: The province invited 153 candidates under the Express Entry stream, and 315 under the Occupations-In-Demand stream on December 21.

Prince Edward Island: On December 15, Prince Edward Island invited 127 candidates through the Labour and Express Entry stream of the PEI PNP. There were also seven candidates invited through the Business Work Permit Entrepreneur with minimum point thresholds of 62. This brings the total number of candidates invited by the province so far in 2022 to 1,854.

Express Entry candidates who wish to be nominated by PEI must submit a separate Expression of Interest (EOI) to the PEI PNP.

The PNP accounts for 105,000 PR admissions per year. It began in 1998 and the annual number of PNP admissions has since increased steadily. Both federal and provincial governments consider it an effective tool to promote economic development outside of urban centers.