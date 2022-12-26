Canada provincial nominations: 4 regions that issued invitations this week2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 06:59 PM IST
Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island issued ITAs this week
Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island issued ITAs this week
Four Canadian provinces have issued invitations to apply through their Provincial Nomination Programs (PNPs) this week. These regions include Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island.