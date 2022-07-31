Canada Provincial Nominee Program: 4 provinces release PNP draw results

Canada Provincial Nominee Program: 4 provinces release PNP draw results2 min read . 01:30 PM IST
Interested candidates may receive invitations from these programmes to submit an application for a provincial nomination.
Four Canadian provinces - British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario - released Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw results.
When a PNP applicant with an Express Entry profile is nominated, their CRS score is increased by 600 points. They also become qualified to be invited to submit an application for a round of invites exclusive to the PNP.
With the exception of Quebec and Nunavut, the majority of Canadian provinces and territories run their own PNPs. Interested candidates may receive invitations from these programmes to submit an application for a provincial nomination.
The British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP) held its most recent rounds of invites on July 26. In these draws, over 183 candidates were sent invitations to submit applications for provincial nominations. On July 14, British Columbia declared that the BC PNP Entrepreneur Base Category will no longer be temporarily suspended for a year.
A universal draw was used to select 147 of these individuals, including those in the tech industry. These applicants must fulfil the requirements of one of the Express Entry BC or Skills Immigration categories administered by the Skills and Immigration Registration System in British Columbia (SIRS). Candidates that were invited had to receive at least 78 points.
Results of the invitation round for July 21 and July 28 were released by the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP). The largest 2022 draw, when 802 applicants were invited to submit applications for a provincial nomination, took place on July 21. In reaction to the current crisis, the province issued invitations to 797 Express Entry hopefuls and five Ukrainian nationals.
748 applicants were asked to file for provincial nomination following the draw on July 28. Of these, 279 invitations were sent to Express Entry applicants, while 469 were sent to applicants in the Occupations in Demand category. Weekly PNP draws have been taking place in Saskatchewan during July. This is different from the regular monthly schedule.
On July 28, Manitoba held a Provincial Nomination Program (MPNP) draw and sent out 355 invitations. Three immigration streams received invites: International Education Stream (15 invitations), Skilled Workers Overseas (299 invitations with a minimum score of 726), and Skilled Workers in Manitoba (299 invitations with a minimum score of 693). (41 invitations with no score requirement). Of the total number of applicants invited, 56 had profiles in the Express Entry system.
Two applicants for the Economic Mobility Pathways Project received invites on July 27 from the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program. This programme seeks to facilitate the entry of qualified refugees into Canada using current economic initiatives.
