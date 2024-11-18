Canada raises off-campus work limit for international students – Here’s what you need to know

  • International students in Canada can work up to 24 hours per week during academic sessions. New regulations also mandate that students apply for a new study permit before switching learning institutions, strengthening program integrity.

Livemint
Published18 Nov 2024, 01:21 AM IST
International students in Canada can now work up to 24 hours per week off-campus during academic sessions.
International students in Canada can now work up to 24 hours per week off-campus during academic sessions.

Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, announced on November 15 the implementation of new regulations for the country's International Student Program. Under the revised rules, international students can work up to 24 hours per week off campus during academic sessions from 20 hours, providing a balance between academic focus and work opportunities.

Stricter regulations for study permit changes

International students seeking to change their designated learning institution (DLI) must now apply for and secure a new study permit. This change aims to enhance program integrity and ensure compliance with regulations.

Accountability for designated learning institutions

Designated learning institutions are required to submit biannual compliance reports confirming students' enrollment status. Non-compliance may result in DLIs being suspended from enrolling new international students for up to a year. This measure strengthens oversight and safeguards the program against misuse.

Quebec exemptions and progress in verification

Quebec-based DLIs have been granted a grace period to establish compliance reporting systems. Meanwhile, the new Letter of Acceptance (LOA) verification process has identified over 17,000 fraudulent or invalid LOAs since its implementation in December 2023, underscoring efforts to curb fraud.

Ensuring a positive experience for international students

Minister Miller emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the International Student Program, ensuring students have a successful experience in Canada. These reforms also align with Canada's 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan to balance temporary resident numbers with long-term economic goals.

Also Read | Canada: No more 10 year tourist visas | All you need to know

Aligning with economic goals

As part of the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada’s temporary resident population is set to decrease over the coming years. This aligns with the country’s long-term economic objectives while maintaining the quality and integrity of temporary resident programs.

Also Read | Canada ends student visa program: How will it impact Indian students?

Focus on positive experiences for students

The measures underline Canada’s commitment to fostering a successful academic and personal experience for international students. With these reforms, the government aims to preserve the program’s credibility while ensuring it remains an attractive option for students worldwide.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 01:21 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldCanada raises off-campus work limit for international students – Here’s what you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.