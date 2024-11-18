Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, announced on November 15 the implementation of new regulations for the country's International Student Program. Under the revised rules, international students can work up to 24 hours per week off campus during academic sessions from 20 hours, providing a balance between academic focus and work opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stricter regulations for study permit changes International students seeking to change their designated learning institution (DLI) must now apply for and secure a new study permit. This change aims to enhance program integrity and ensure compliance with regulations.

Accountability for designated learning institutions Designated learning institutions are required to submit biannual compliance reports confirming students' enrollment status. Non-compliance may result in DLIs being suspended from enrolling new international students for up to a year. This measure strengthens oversight and safeguards the program against misuse.

Quebec exemptions and progress in verification Quebec-based DLIs have been granted a grace period to establish compliance reporting systems. Meanwhile, the new Letter of Acceptance (LOA) verification process has identified over 17,000 fraudulent or invalid LOAs since its implementation in December 2023, underscoring efforts to curb fraud.

Ensuring a positive experience for international students Minister Miller emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the International Student Program, ensuring students have a successful experience in Canada. These reforms also align with Canada's 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan to balance temporary resident numbers with long-term economic goals.

Aligning with economic goals As part of the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada's temporary resident population is set to decrease over the coming years. This aligns with the country's long-term economic objectives while maintaining the quality and integrity of temporary resident programs.