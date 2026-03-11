Canada ready to seize opportunity: PM Carney amid global oil crisis - ‘India’s energy demand rising fastest globally'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday that since India’s energy demand is increasing faster than anywhere else in the world, Canada is well-positioned to seize this opportunity as an energy superpower.

Carney shared his comments on X, along with a video clip of his recent remarks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India.

“India’s energy demand is increasing faster than anywhere else in the world. As an energy superpower, Canada is well-positioned to seize this opportunity,” Carney wrote on X.

Carney's remark comes amid an unfolding energy crisis following the West Asian conflict in the aftermath of the US-Israel attack on Iran.

Union Petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India’s energy imports are continuing to flow from “different sources and routes", amid the ongoing West Asia conflict that has triggered a massive energy crisis the world over.

With oil and gas prices soaring and the Strait of Hormuz – a vital artery that transports 20 per cent of the world’s petroleum and natural gas – effectively under the control of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, one-third of India’s natural gas imports have been disrupted.