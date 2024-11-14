Canada reinstates Khalistani-linked fugitive Sunny Toronto as border officer despite India’s terrorism charges

Sandeep Singh Sidhu, a Canadian border officer, has been cleared of terrorism charges by the CBSA despite allegations from India linking him to Khalistani activities and a murder. This decision comes amid strained Canada-India relations, particularly after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Written By Sayantani
Published14 Nov 2024, 07:51 AM IST
This development comes against the backdrop of mounting allegations from the Indian government, which had accused Sidhu of promoting Khalistani terrorist activities and playing a key role in the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab.
India-Canadda Row: Sandeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sunny Toronto, a Canadian border police officer employed by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), has been cleared of terrorism charges by Canadian authorities.

The Indian authorities had added Sandeep Sidhu or Sunny Toronto to their list of fugitives sought for deportation, accusing him of being part of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), a group with alleged links to Khalistani separatism. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) also connected Sidhu to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), claiming he masterminded the 2020 assassination of Sandhu.

Canada's Clean Chit to Fugitive Sunny Toronto

Despite the serious allegations or collusion with terrorist groups and murder of an Indian national, the CBSA has decided to reinstate Sunny Toronto to his post after a thorough investigation, giving him a clean chit.

This decision comes at a time when diplomatic ties between India and Canada are under severe strain, particularly following the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s repeated accusations that agents of the Indian government were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar have added to the diplomatic row with India.

Sidhu’s Legal Defence and the Role of Canadian Authorities

Sandeep Sidhu’s legal team has criticised the Canadian government’s response to the charges against him. According to CBC News, Sidhu’s lawyers argued that Canada should have defended him more vigorously against the accusations from a foreign government, particularly given the accusations of a disinformation campaign being waged against him.

While the Canadian authorities have cleared Sandeep Sidhu of the terrorism allegations, his ties to the Khalistan movement and accusations of involvement with Pakistani intelligence remain point of contention.

The Khalistan Debate and its Impact on Canada-India Relations

The situation with Sandeep Sidhu is not isolated but part of a larger, ongoing issue involving Khalistani separatists, India, and Canada. The Canadian diaspora, particularly in cities like Vancouver and Toronto, has long been a focal point for the Khalistan movement.

Canada has faced criticism from India over its tolerance of pro-Khalistan groups and individuals, including those involved in violent acts against Indian interests.

India’s concern with the growing influence of Khalistani ideology in Canada has been exacerbated by the recent tensions over Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder. The diplomatic fallout has led to accusations of negligence on Canada’s part in addressing the activities of Khalistani groups on its soil.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 07:51 AM IST
