The Canadian government has dismissed a report linking PM Modi to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as speculative and inaccurate, clarifying that it has no evidence supporting such claims, amid ongoing diplomatic tensions with India.

The Canadian government has refuted claims made in a recent media report suggesting a connection between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The development comes amid heightened tensions between Canada and India over the controversial incident.

Canada Rejects Media Claims Linking Modi, Jaishankar In response to the article published by The Globe and Mail, the Canadian government issued a statement clarifying that there was no evidence linking Indian officials, including PM Modi and Jaishankar, to Hardeep Nijjar's murder.

The Canadian media report had cited unnamed security sources claiming that Canadian authorities believed Modi knew about the killing, which took place in June 2023.

“On October 14th, because of a significant and ongoing threat to public safety, the RCMP and officials took the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Government of India. The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate," the statement emphasised.

Background of the Report on Nijjar Killing The controversy began after The Globe and Mail published an article on October 14, 2024, which suggested that Canadian security agencies had made serious allegations against Indian officials in connection with Nijjar's death.

The article implied that Canadian intelligence believed PM Modi had prior knowledge of the assassination, a claim that has sparked diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani separatist, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. His killing has led to a strained relationship between Canada and India, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging that Indian officials may have been involved. India, however, has categorically denied the accusations, rejecting them as baseless.

India Dismisses Allegations as a “Smear Campaign" India swiftly responded to the Globe and Mail report, rejecting the claims as part of a “smear campaign." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, called the statements made to the media “ludicrous" and said they should be dismissed with contempt.

"Such ludicrous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties," Jaiswal added.

India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions

The allegations surrounding Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing have only served to deepen the rift between Canada and India. While Canada has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, India has firmly rejected the notion of its involvement. The diplomatic fallout continues, with both governments standing firm in their positions.