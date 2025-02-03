Canada's Finance Minister, Dominic LeBlanc, released a comprehensive list on Sunday of products that will be subject to the country's retaliatory tariffs on US goods, estimated to be worth USD 30 billion. The list covers a wide range of items, including US-produced alcohol, household appliances, tools, firearms, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, clothing, and more.

As reported by ANI, this comes a day after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico, along with an additional 10 per cent levy on goods from China.

Check the complete list here.

Meanwhile, Chrystia Freeland, a candidate for Canadian Prime Minister and a challenger to Justin Trudeau, said, “We don't want to have this fight, but we are not going to lose it,” CNN reported.

Freeland called the tariffs a "terrible" idea and a "lose-lose" situation, arguing that it would end up hurting Americans since they depend on Canada for many basic goods.

President Trump has admitted that his decision will 'hurt' the citizens but argued that it is "worth the price". "Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!) But we will make America great again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid," he wrote in a post on X.

Canada PM Trudeau, on Saturday night, announced in a news conference that Canada would retaliate by placing 25 per cent tariffs "against USD 155 billion worth of American goods," with the first set of tariffs taking effect Tuesday.

Meanwhile, China and Mexico have also expressed their dissatisfaction with Trump's decision.

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization against the US for its "wrongful practice," the Global Times reported.

“China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods,” the ministry said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo announced that Mexico would impose retaliatory tariffs and strongly rejected Trump's "slander" that the Mexican government has ties with criminal organizations. She proposed creating a working group with top public health and security teams from both countries to address shared concerns.