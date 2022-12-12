Canada research reveals how COVID-19 has affected travel experience

Canada research reveals how COVID-19 has affected travel experience1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
In the research, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) addressed a few things like COVID-19 and its effect on travel.
In an earlier report compiled in 2022, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) addressed a few things like COVID-19 and its effect on travel. This report combined the opinions of over 2,500 Canadian youth and over 1,000 Canadian parents, as well as an additional 108 youth and 39 parents who were questioned via a bulletin board to gauge some factors like desire to travel amid other things. COVID-19
Participants in this study continued to express a sizable amount of anxiety about COVID-19 hazards even though the research was done in early 2022. Similar worries existed regarding the pandemic's effects on Canadian youth in terms of their mental health and academic performance.
On the other hand, many respondents have found it easier to deal with pandemic-related "disappointment and isolation" by appreciating some pandemic-related perks, like a slower pace of life and the increase in virtual schooling and employment opportunities.
The IRCC study also found that, although the pandemic encouraged some people's desire to travel, many others remained wary of doing so owing to things like the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The greatest impediment to travel, it was also found, was financial.
Young people and parents who were thinking about their future travel plans ranked coronavirus safety as a key consideration. The main determinant of the safety of overseas travel was vaccination requirements, both domestically and internationally.
Also, financial concerns, employment obligations, travel expenses, and the need for travel partners to make children's travel safer were among the most frequent obstacles to future international travel.
As per the report, approximately 40% of Canadian youth respondents reported having travelled overseas for job, school, or volunteer work whereas 86% of young people said they had taken at least one international trip for these purposes in their lives.
However, just 53% of the young people surveyed thought that having international experience would ultimately boost their chances of finding employment in Canada.
