Canada rolls back extra security check orders for fliers to India; here’s all you need to know

Canada reverses extra security checks for travelers to India, initially announced due to rising tensions. Transport Minister Anita Anand noted the measures were temporary, advising travelers to expect delays. 

Updated22 Nov 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Canada Rolls Back Security Checks for Flights to India Amid Rising Tensions
Canada Rolls Back Security Checks for Flights to India Amid Rising Tensions

Days after announcing extra security checks for fliers to India, Canada rolls back the orders.

On Monday, Canada’s Transport Minister Anita Anand announced the temporary protocol, which required enhanced security check for travellers to India, noting that the new measures were implemented “out of an abundance of caution.” The notification came amid the rising teensions between India and Canada. 

Anand told Canadian broadcaster CBC, "Transport Canada has implemented temporary additional security screening measures," for travellers to India. Owing to which passengers "may experience some screening delays while these measures are in place."

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), which oversees passenger and baggage screening at Canadian airport restricted areas, is set to implement stricter security protocols.

Air Canada advises flyer to reach airport early

As a result, Air Canada had urged travelers flying to India to anticipate longer security lines and to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their scheduled departure.

A notification sent by Air Canada to fliers said, "Due to heightened security mandates by Transport Canada for all passengers travelling to India, security wait times are expected to be longer than anticipated for your upcoming flight."

"To minimise any disruption to your travel plans, we recommend you arrive 4 hours prior to your flight's departure. We appreciate your patience and understanding," the notification added.

Nijjar killing row

India's ties with Canada have seen sharp deterioration with India repeatedly expressing its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has asked Canadian authorities to take action against these activities.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had claimed that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Earlier, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared "persons of interest" by the Canadian government in the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.Nijjar was killed outside the Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year.

First Published:22 Nov 2024, 11:25 AM IST
