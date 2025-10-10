Canada announces Automatic Federal Benefits for 5.5 million low-income citizens, makes school food program permanent

Ahead of the beginning of the holiday season in Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced Automatic Federal Benefits for 5.5 million low-income citizens and made National School Food Program permanent. He also announced that the Canadian government was reintroducing Canada Strong Pass for the holiday season and next summer.

Emphasising that the new measures will lower costs, Mark Carney said, “Canada’s new government is focused on bringing your costs down. Today, we’re announcing the launch of Automatic Federal Benefits for up to 5.5 million low-income Canadians, we’re making our National School Food Program permanent, and we’re bringing back the Canada Strong Pass for the holiday season and next summer.”