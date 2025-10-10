Canada announces Automatic Federal Benefits for 5.5 million low-income citizens, makes school food program permanent

Ahead of the beginning of the holiday season in Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced Automatic Federal Benefits for 5.5 million low-income citizens and made National School Food Program permanent. He also announced that the Canadian government was reintroducing Canada Strong Pass for the holiday season and next summer.

Emphasising that the new measures will lower costs, Mark Carney said, “Canada’s new government is focused on bringing your costs down. Today, we’re announcing the launch of Automatic Federal Benefits for up to 5.5 million low-income Canadians, we’re making our National School Food Program permanent, and we’re bringing back the Canada Strong Pass for the holiday season and next summer.”

What Canada PM announced: Key measures Starting automatic federal benefits for the 2026 tax year that will reach up to 5.5 million low-income Canadians by the 2028 tax year. The CRA will automatically file these individuals’ taxes to ensure they receive government benefits they qualify for, such as the GST/HST credit, the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Disability Benefit, and more – including benefits that these Canadians may not be aware they are entitled to.

for the 2026 tax year that will reach up to 5.5 million low-income Canadians by the 2028 tax year. The CRA will automatically file these individuals’ taxes to ensure they receive government benefits they qualify for, such as the GST/HST credit, the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Disability Benefit, and more – including benefits that these Canadians may not be aware they are entitled to. Making the National School Food Program permanent to provide meals for up to 400,000 children. This program ensures kids are fed healthy meals at school and saves families with two children $800 per year on groceries. By making it permanent, we will work with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to expand the program into more schools across Canada.

to provide meals for up to 400,000 children. This program ensures kids are fed healthy meals at school and saves families with two children $800 per year on groceries. By making it permanent, we will work with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to expand the program into more schools across Canada. Renewing the Canada Strong Pass for the holidays and for summer 2026 so children and young families can discover Canada with lower costs. It will be renewed from December 12, 2025, to January 15, 2026, and then again for summer 2026. This also helps students travelling home for the holidays with a 25% discount on VIA Rail for young adults aged 18 to 24. With the Canada Strong Pass, Canadians can visit national, provincial, and territorial museums, historic sites, parks, and travel by rail for free or at a reduced cost. The Canadian prime minister also said that Budget 2025 will spend less on government operations and reduce waste, “so we can invest more to grow our economy and to protect the programs that make life more affordable for you.”