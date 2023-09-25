Canada says relations with India ‘important’, partnerships like Indo-Pacific strategy to continue1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 02:00 AM IST
Describing relationship with India as ‘important’, Canada’s defence minister Bill Blair Sunday said Toronto will continue to pursue partnerships like Indo-Pacific strategy while the investigation of the killing of Khalistani extremist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar will continue, PTI reported.