Canada SDS Visa Ends: Will Indian students have equal access? Modi govt says...

The cancellation of Canada's SDS visa program means Indian students must now navigate regular study permit processes, raising questions about fairness and accessibility. The Indian government says this change promotes equal opportunities for all international students in Canada.

During the Parliament's winter session, the Indian government noted that the cancellation of Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program, which expedited study permit applications for Indian students, will help make the admission process more ‘equal and fair’ for all students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under Canada's SDS program, international students from India and several other countries could fast-track their visa processing system.

Launched in 2018, it simplified the study permit applications for students meeting specific criteria, including strong academic records, language proficiency, and financial stability. Canada ended the SDS program on November 8, 2024, after a surge in international students put pressure on its housing, infrastructure and public services, according to media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Acknowledging the substantial expense of the expedited processing, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that the SDS program necessitates students to fulfil certain criteria, such as paying one year's tuition fee upfront, securing a mandatory Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) valued at $20,635 as evidence of financial means, and achieving the required language proficiency standards.

In response to a written question in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, on the likely impact of Canada's move on Indian students, Singh citied the statement of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and said the Canadian government has conveyed that its objective in doing away with the SDS program. It is in line with its efforts to strengthen the program's integrity, address student vulnerability, and “give all students equal and fair access to the application process, as well as a positive academic experience".

“Following the cancellation of the SDS scheme, all international students would now have to apply for 'regular study permits' for studying in Canada," the minister added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}