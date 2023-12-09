Canada sees 'reverse immigration'; cost-of-living requirement for international students doubled | Details here
Starting January 1, 2024, prospective students will need to show they have access to Canadian dollars (CAD) 20,635 instead of the current requirement of CAD 10,000.
Many immigrants are battling for their survival in Canada as the country's cost of living surged over time. The recent data showed that in the first six months of 2023, some 42,000 individuals departed Canada. As many as 93,818 people had left in 2022 and 85,927 exited in 2021, Reuters reported citing the official data on Saturday.